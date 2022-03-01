ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim McGraw Describes Filming Tragic Final Scenes of ‘1883’

By Billy Dukes
The Boot
The Boot
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The final moments of 1883 were absolutely tragic, and Tim McGraw says he was crying until the very end. During two separate interviews, the actor who played James Dutton describes what it was like to prepare for — and be a part of — the show's desperate final...

tjsmom
2d ago

This final episode was as powerful as “ The Elephant Man” and “ The Green Mile”. Heart breaking and wrenching. Anyone who has children could relate to that final scene. Ruined my whole day after watching it. Great acting, great storyline.

Thomas Gray
2d ago

TIM, YOU WERE ABSOLUTELY AWESOME IN THIS I883 FILM. YOU AND faith SHOULE WIN BEST ACTOR.AND ACTRESS. PLEASE STAY WITH THESE KINDS OF FILMS LOVED YOU BOTH.

Biden'sDumberThanDog$h!t
2d ago

I’m just glad Alec Baldwin wasn’t in any of these Yellowstone shows. There may not be any of our favorites left for real!!!

