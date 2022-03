From Samsung's Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra to Google's Pixel 6, there are many Android phones out in the world, and they all have ways you can take a screenshot. Capturing your screen isn't as easy as pressing a single button, however. I wish it were. It can be a frustrating experience, especially when you're trying to capture a specific scene in motion -- like in a video clip or game -- or something on your screen that may quickly disappear. And don't even get me started about when you're trying to take a screenshot and wind up almost powering down your phone instead.

CELL PHONES ・ 15 DAYS AGO