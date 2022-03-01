iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF declares monthly distribution of $0.1724

SDIV provides exposure to a basket of international high dividend-yielding equities. Dividend ETFs are a popular income source for investors who are seeking a regular stream of cash. It is common for dividend ETFs to have a lower beta, because a dividend generally shows that a company is financially healthy enough, thus the investment is seen as less risky by market participants. Investors also appreciate that dividend ETFs offer more control over their money, and perceive them as offering a way to address the effects of inflation because the payouts are made regularly. However, in some unfortunate situations, the company can turn out to be a dividend trap that lures investors by providing a high yield. Another drawback of dividend investing is the price performance of dividend-paying stocks over long periods of time. As they tend to reward shareholders through dividends, these companies generally invest less in future growth opportunities and therefore have a hard time outperforming the market. In this article, I will review the Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV), which provides exposure to a basket of international high dividend-yielding equities.

