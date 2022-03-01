ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF declares monthly distribution of $0.1724

By Urvi Shah
Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Cathie Wood’s ARK bet $400 million on 6 stocks this month, and it’s a disaster

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the two weeks ended Feb. 18, Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) made big buys on a stock not previously in its portfolio, Sea Limited of Singapore. Over the eight days of purchases, ARKK spent $140 million amassing 890,000 shares in the mobile games and e-commerce provider. Apparently, Sea looked to Wood just like the kind of game-changing innovator she prizes, and she likely judged that it was selling on the cheap. Indeed, Sea's shares had tanked by over 55% from late 2021 to the day ARKK started building its stake. The problem: In the two weeks ARKK has owned Sea's stock, it has lost 20% on the investment. And even at these prices, Sea—valued at eight times revenue and suffering big losses—looks anything but a bargain.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Bond#Us Dollar#Ishares Broad Usd#Ushy#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Seekingalpha.com

Iron Mountain stock rises as Stifel upgrades to buy on potential dividend hike

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) shares on Friday are climbing over 4% as Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum upgraded the stock on the basis of a potential dividend hike next year. "It appears investors are missing this key inflection point given the stock still screens very cheap and IRM shares remain a value play in the context of the Self Storage and Data Center REITS despite company fundamentals continuing to improve," Rosenbaum wrote in a note to clients.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

SDIV: A Monthly Paying High Yield ETF

SDIV provides exposure to a basket of international high dividend-yielding equities. Dividend ETFs are a popular income source for investors who are seeking a regular stream of cash. It is common for dividend ETFs to have a lower beta, because a dividend generally shows that a company is financially healthy enough, thus the investment is seen as less risky by market participants. Investors also appreciate that dividend ETFs offer more control over their money, and perceive them as offering a way to address the effects of inflation because the payouts are made regularly. However, in some unfortunate situations, the company can turn out to be a dividend trap that lures investors by providing a high yield. Another drawback of dividend investing is the price performance of dividend-paying stocks over long periods of time. As they tend to reward shareholders through dividends, these companies generally invest less in future growth opportunities and therefore have a hard time outperforming the market. In this article, I will review the Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV), which provides exposure to a basket of international high dividend-yielding equities.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF: Switch To Shorter-Term Investing Once We Bottom

The $24+ billion global fund has been trying to bottom. If we pull up a chart of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (VT), we can see that shares are now trading firmly below the ETF's major moving averages. Some profit-taking in VT had to be expected sooner rather than later given the significant gains the fund has made over the past 24 months or so. Considering the double top reversal pattern which recently played itself out in VT as well as the major overhead resistance that now comes as a consequence of this, we recommend that investors continue to look at VT from the long side but more from a short-term perspective. From our standpoint, we would need to see the share price take out the 30-day moving average ($101.18) convincingly before we would consider putting long deltas to work in here.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

The 8.2% Distribution Yield Of Holly Energy Partners Is Ideal Amid High Inflation

HEP is offering an 8.2% distribution yield. In 2020, I stated that the 11.0% distribution yield that Holly Energy Partners (HEP) was offering back then was safe. This has proved correct so far. In addition, since my article, the stock has rallied 34%. As a result, the distribution yield of the stock has decreased from 11.0% to 8.2%. As the yield remains high, it leads some investors to fear that a distribution cut is just around the corner. However, in this article, I will analyze why the 8.2% distribution yield of this high-quality MLP remains safe while it is also ideal in the current environment of high inflation.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy