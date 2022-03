Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have emerged as one of the most intriguing couples in all of Hollywood. For nearly a year and a half now, they’ve delighted fans with their stunning (and sometimes pants-free) red carpet photos and shocked some with their intense declarations of love. Things heated up between the two stars very quickly, so some may not have been surprised when the two got engaged earlier this year. Though the two are actively preparing to make the walk down the aisle, Fox recently made it clear (in amusing fashion) that she’s not married yet. This happened after an NBA announcer referred to her as MGK’s wife while they took in a game.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO