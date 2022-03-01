ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears Goes Completely Naked for Beach Day With Sam Asghari

Kansas City Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMissing shirts, anyone? From Katie Holmes to Kim Kardashian to Bella...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ok Magazine

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel At Their 'Breaking Point' As Singer Reaches Out To Ex Britney Spears To Talk About 'The Old Days'

Longtime couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel may have spent much of the last year out of the public eye, but their actions still managed to raise eyebrows. In late 2021, the pair put their Hollywood Hills family home on the market for $35 million. Then, in early January, it was revealed they’d also quietly unloaded their sprawling, 5,400-square-foot penthouse in lower Manhattan for $29 million.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus Performer Donny Davis Dead at 43

Donny Davis -- a longtime Vegas impersonator who performed with Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and Chelsea Handler -- has died ... TMZ has learned. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Donny passed away Tuesday in Las Vegas, where he was found in his hotel room bed. The cause of...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Introduce Newest Furry Family Members

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's family is expanding! The happy couple are now the proud owners of two new furry friends – an adorable Australian Shepherd named Sawyer and a feline sidekick. Spears officially introduced Sawyer, the newest member of the family, to fans on Tuesday, Feb. 15, the singer explaining that she will introduce her cat at a later date. The new additions, Spears said, have her "FEELING LOVE," with the singer sharing that she now has "a house FULL of small animals and I like it besides the potty training."
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Katie Holmes
Person
Britney Spears
Business Times

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake To End Their Marriage Due To Massive Fight Before Christmas

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly are heading for a split as they fight just before Christmas Day that may lead to the end of their marriage. OK! magazine (Feb. 14 issue) claimed that the couple has been feuding over their living arrangements. Timberlake allegedly wants to stay in Los Angeles, but Biel has decided that it would be best for them to live in Montana.
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Britney Spears Just Revealed This Shocking Bombshell About Her Health Battle—So Sad!

Britney Spears has once again opened up about some of the darkest times she faced during her 13-year conservatorship. In a now-deleted message which she posted on Instagram on February 10th, the 40-year-old “Womanizer” singer said that she was forced to enter a treatment facility against her will in April 2019, and she received the most horrific and “demoralizing” treatment during her four-month stay!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Britney Spears to write tell-all memoir in $15m deal, report says

Britney Spears will reportedly publish a tell-all book as part of a deal said to have reached $15m.The memoir will address her career, her personal life, and her family, Page Six reported on Monday (9 February) citing publishing insiders.According to the publication, Simon & Schuster reached the deal during a bidding war with multiple publishers.The Independent has contacted Simon & Schuster for more information.The report comes three months after Judge Brenda Penny ended the conservatorship that had previously regulated Spears’s life and finances for almost 14 years.Spears’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears published a memoir of her own, titled Things...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne Shows Love To Her Daughter In Rare Comment On Her Instagram

After Britney Spears debuted her adorable new puppy on Instagram, Lynne Spears surprisingly showed up in the pop star’s comments with a sweet message to her daughter. Although Britney Spears, 40, has made it clear that she’s done with her family, her mom Lynne Spears, 66, is still reaching out to the singer — at least on Instagram. The one-sided interaction happened on Feb. 15, when Britney posted footage of her adorable Australian shepherd puppy named Sawyer that she and fiancé Sam Asghari took home from Hawaii. The “Toxic” hitmaker gushed over the cute canine in her lengthy caption, which led her millions of followers, Lynne included, to post messages about Sawyer in the comments section.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Elon Musk Is Reportedly Dating This 27-Year-Old Actress With a Strange Connection to Britney Spears

Click here to read the full article. It looks like Elon Musk has a new girlfriend, and he’s keeping with his old patterns of dating someone who is much younger than he is. The 50-year-old entrepreneur is reportedly dating Australian actress 27-year-old Natasha Bassett, whose most prominent role has been playing Britney Spears in the Lifetime biopic, Britney Ever After. When the movie was released in 2017, Spears’ supporters were none too pleased that the film was being made in the first place, but Bassett remained an ardent fan despite the criticism. “It shines a positive light on how strong Britney...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Fiance Sam Asghari Kisses Her Engagement Ring In Sweet Video: “My Rock”

Britney Spears shared a sweet new video of a kiss on the hand from fiancee Sam Asghari in celebration of his upcoming birthday, even calling her love “my hero.”. It’s a true fairytale for Britney Spears these days; complete with a delicate kiss on the hand from her handsome prince. In a sweet new Instagram video celebrating her fiancee Sam Asghari‘s upcoming birthday, Britney showed Sam planting a romantic kiss on her huge sparkling engagement ring, as the two ride together on a jet. Gushing over Sam in her caption, Britney wrote: My hero … my mentor … my rock … my bliss … my love !!! I hope you get everything and more for your birthday.”
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Britney Spears Has Two New Pets, Her Mom Lynne Reacts

Britney Spears and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, are expanding their family! The 40-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share a precious new video of her Australian shepherd puppy, Sawyer. The little fuzz ball has piercing blue eyes and white-and-tan fur. "I'm introducing the new edition to my family...
PETS
AOL Corp

What is Britney Spears’ net worth?

Despite her recent run of familial troubles, not all pop singers can boast a fortune quite like Britney Spears. Thanks to an estimated 90 million albums sold worldwide, more than 4.8 million tour tickets sold, a Las Vegas residency and her numerous business ventures, the Grammy Award-winning singer’s net worth remains sky-high.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Hulk Hogan, 68, had to buy his ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel, 48, a car and leave her with ZERO payments under the terms of their divorce

Hulk Hogan had to buy his ex-wife a car under the terms of their divorce. The 68-year-old wrestling legend revealed on Monday that his 11-year marriage to Jennifer McDaniel has ended, with it later being confirmed they parted ways last year, and now new details have emerged about the agreement the former couple made when they officially split.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy