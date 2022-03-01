Newland's Notes

NEWLAND – The town of Newland is saying farewell to yet another employee crucial to the operation of the municipality. Town Administrator Jeremy Gerrish, who took on the role in September 2021, resigned from his position at town hall on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Gerrish, a college-educated veteran with more than 20 years of career experience managing healthcare administration firms, stepped down from his position citing attitudes and actions of a number of Board of Alderman members as the ultimate reason for his departure.

