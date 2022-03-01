David P Donatelli, DDS, FACP

Rittenhouse Dentists’ award-winning dental team is committed to providing exceptional dental care in a relaxed environment. Patient comfort is their top priority. They keep it fun, yet focused—and always judgement free. From annual cleanings and crowns to Invisalign, they strive to make every visit thoughtful, efficient and downright delightful.
The Schiff Dental Group is compromised of award winning dentists in multiple specialties. Our patients receive the highest quality care available in a modern and welcoming environment. List the treatments and procedures you offer:. General and Cosmetic Dentistry including veneers, crowns, bridges, tooth colored fillings, implant restorations, invisalign, tooth whitening.
We have been creating Beautiful smiles for over 30 years. Diagnostic,preventative, restorative, periodontics, dentures, partials, oral surgery crown and bridge, implants. A native of Philadelphia attended Northeast High School,Chestnut Hill College, and Fairleigh Dickinson School of Dentistry . What do clients have to say about you?. Would refer family and...
Dr. Nicole M. Armour has crafted a unique state-of-the-art practice offering services that draw clients locally and from out-of-state. A glimpse of her website photo gallery demonstrates what sets her services apart. She works with a private master porcelain ceramist to create customized smile makeovers, with a special focus on “smile rejuvenation of the mature smile.” Many of her clients find that they are in a place to finally take care of themselves after years of career and family building.
Dr. Mindy Benjamini is one of the best dentists on the Main Line. She opened MB Dentist over a decade ago. More recently, she is an entrepreneur that designed, manu- factured and patented Patientsshield TM. This medical device has made thousands of patients safer during the pandemic. She attended the University of Pennsylvania School of Dentistry for a Doctorate of Dental Medicine. She is enthusiastic about afford- ing her patients with a tremendous level of clinical perfection while supporting the ulti- mate in patient comfort. Dr. Benjamini cares for the well-being of her patients with the latest techniques at the forefront of modern dentistry to ensure lasting overall health.
Orthodontics Limited is proud to once again be recognized as one of the top Orthodontic practices in the greater Philadelphia area! Drs. Kathleen Pale, Charles Gemmi, and Harold Middleberg, along with their friendly and professional team, have been providing exceptional patient care for more than 30 years. All three doctors are board-certified by the American Board of Orthodontics, a designation achieved by only 40 percent of practicing orthodontists. They are also educators, teaching future orthodontists at Einstein Medical Center.
