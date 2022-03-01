David P Donatelli, DDS, FACP

Dr. Mindy Benjamini is one of the best dentists on the Main Line. She opened MB Dentist over a decade ago. More recently, she is an entrepreneur that designed, manu- factured and patented Patientsshield TM. This medical device has made thousands of patients safer during the pandemic. She attended the University of Pennsylvania School of Dentistry for a Doctorate of Dental Medicine. She is enthusiastic about afford- ing her patients with a tremendous level of clinical perfection while supporting the ulti- mate in patient comfort. Dr. Benjamini cares for the well-being of her patients with the latest techniques at the forefront of modern dentistry to ensure lasting overall health.

