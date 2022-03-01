ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arresting Morphew was ‘worst decision that you can make,’ CBI agent says

By Dara Bitler
 2 days ago

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — New documents were released Tuesday related to the Barry Morphew case .

Documents show attorneys for Morphew are asking that the case be dismissed based on the claim that the prosecution intentionally withheld massive amounts of evidence prior to the preliminary hearing and, had they had that, they say probable cause would not have been found.

The Eleventh Judicial Distrist has responded to the prosecution’s motions for sanctions, saying, in part:

“The People have produced tens of thousands of pages of discovery and hours of video and audio recordings. The People have conferred with the defense on multiple occasions and provided discovery in a timely manner. It should be noted that it appears the defense has stopped trying to confer with the People as their last request for discovery was made directly to the Court before the last hearing. Despite this, the defense persists on filing discovery motions asking this Court for the draconian sanction of dismissal for what amounts to disagreements among law enforcement in timing.”

>> What the People of the State of Colorado had to say in response to the defense’s motion

The defense’s documents also contained an internal affairs investigation of Colorado Bureau of Investigations Agent Joseph Cahill, one of the lead investigators in the Morphew case, that took place in December.

RELATED: Court releases evidence from Barry Morphew’s preliminary hearing

According to the report, Cahill and another agent co-led the year-long investigation into Morphew.

During the interview, documents showed that Cahill told the internal affairs investigator that, “arresting Mr. Morphew was premature, and the worst decision that could be made.”

Cahill also stated to the internal affairs investigator that after putting the case together for a year, he saw an “erosion of framework” while he was at military school from March through May of 2021.

The report said that on Aug. 24, 2021, during the preliminary hearing testimony, Cahill claimed he only read nine pages of the Morphew arrest affidavit. At the time, internal affairs requested revisions to the affidavit, documents showed. However, internal affairs claimed that multiple requests were made to Cahill for revisions to the affidavit between Aug. 24, 2021 to Jan. 25, 2022.

District attorneys on the Morphew case complained to CBI administration about Cahill’s testimony during the August 2021 hearing. Cahill said he received a phone from the defense attorney the night before his testimony asking him to appear in court.

LOCAL NEWS: Making history: First statewide prison radio station launches in Colorado

Cahill said he showed up to the hearing unprepared and, according to the recently released documents, had almost no communication with the sheriff’s office or the district attorney’s office before the hearing.

Cahill said the complaint specifically asked that he no longer worked on the Morphew case, the report showed.

The week after the complaint was filed, documents said Cahill was transferred to the CBI’s marijuana unit.

Morphew was arrested in May of 2021 and formally charged with first-degree murder , tampering with evidence and attempting to influence the public following the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, on Mother’s Day 2020.

The trial is scheduled to begin in May.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

