Auburn offers in-state defensive lineman in the 2024 class
He may be just a sophomore in high school but Kavion Henderson is already hearing from the top schools in college football.
Auburn joined the list of his suitors on Monday when they offered him a scholarship. Despite not having a ranking yet, Henderson is one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Henderson projects as a defensive end and has the speed and bend to terrorize opposing linemen.
Kavion Henderson’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
(Unrated)
Vitals
Hometown Leeds, Alabama
Projected Position Defensive End
Height 6-3
Weight 240
Class 2024
Recruitment
- Offered on Feb. 28, 2020
- No visit scheduled
Offers
- Arkansas
- Georgia
- Kentucky
- Mississippi State
- USC
- Michigan
- Indiana
- Oregon
Crystal Ball
No Crystal Ball predictions
Film
Stay tuned for more updates on the Auburn Tigers football recruiting efforts.
