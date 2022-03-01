ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn offers in-state defensive lineman in the 2024 class

By JD McCarthy
 6 days ago
He may be just a sophomore in high school but Kavion Henderson is already hearing from the top schools in college football.

Auburn joined the list of his suitors on Monday when they offered him a scholarship. Despite not having a ranking yet, Henderson is one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Henderson projects as a defensive end and has the speed and bend to terrorize opposing linemen.

Kavion Henderson’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

(Unrated)

Vitals

Hometown Leeds, Alabama

Projected Position Defensive End

Height 6-3

Weight 240

Class 2024

Recruitment

  • Offered on Feb. 28, 2020
  • No visit scheduled

Offers

  • Arkansas
  • Georgia
  • Kentucky
  • Mississippi State
  • USC
  • Michigan
  • Indiana
  • Oregon

Crystal Ball

No Crystal Ball predictions

Film

Stay tuned for more updates on the Auburn Tigers football recruiting efforts.

Contact/Follow us @AuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions.

