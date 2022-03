Good morning, Bay Area. The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues with President Joe Biden tightening the screws on sanctions as Kiev braces for an attack. Meanwhile, hundreds gathered at City Hall in San Francisco on Thursday afternoon to protest Vladimir Putin’s war. Turning to the U.S. Supreme Court, President Biden has announced he is nominating Ketanji Brown Jackson — currently sitting on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit — to the nation's highest court to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer. And Tesla CEO Elon Musk — along with his brother, Kimbal — are now being probed by the SEC for possible insider trading related to Musk's recent high-profile stock sell-off. Here's the rest of the local business news to take you into the weekend.

