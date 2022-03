A decision to stay or go might be coming soon from Aaron Rodgers, and the Green Bay Packers are preparing accordingly with a short-term deal for the two-time defending NFL MVP. According to NFL Network, quote: 'Nothing is done, but they are having discussions. They are having negotiations to have a deal, hopefully for them, ready to go if and when Aaron Rodgers firmly and finally decides that he wants to return.' Greg Jennings explains why this will likely be enough to keep Rodgers in Green Bay.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO