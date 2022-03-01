Board of Regents Members Olivia Hsu Decker to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at the Upcoming 18th Annual Luxury Real Estate Spring Retreat in Laguna Niguel, CA
SEATTLE, WA USA - Olivia Hsu Decker is co-owner of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty with 25 offices in the San Francisco Bay Area from Silicon Valley to Napa Valley and seven Counties. Olivia has been marketing luxury properties since 1979. She was the #1 agent nationwide at Merrill Lynch Realty...www.luxuryrealestate.com
