Having a chain is like a rite of passage in Hip Hop culture. Rappers love getting new ice, and there’s no limit to creativity in creating these iced out chains. The legendary Missy Elliott recently flexed some jewelry of her own when she took to her Instagram with a post showing off her new piece made by B&B Jewelry. In the clip, fans got a great look at the piece, which features white and gold diamonds on the chain and a pendant that steals the spotlight.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO