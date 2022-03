Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 50MP, 12MP, 10MP; 10MP. Samsung's Galaxy S22 ($799.99) offers all the power of the Galaxy S22+ in a much smaller package for $200 less. That would be a winning proposition, except for one critical trade-off: The S22 sits right at the edge of acceptable battery life. Because of this shortcoming, the S22+ ($999.99) is Editors’ Choice winner for Android phones out of the three S22 models, including the Note-like S22 Ultra ($1,199.99). We have much longer reviews of the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but here we outline how the smaller S22 compares with those two models.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO