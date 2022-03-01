ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Cases of BA 2 COVID-19 Variant in Maine

Cover picture for the articleThe Maine CDC has identified the first cases of the BA.2 COVID-19 variant in the state. The...

24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Maine Compare to the Nation

The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 77,413,000 confirmed cases of the […]
MAINE STATE
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
TEXAS STATE
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MLive

New COVID symptoms reported with BA.2 Omicron variant

The BA.2 COVID-19 variant, a subvariant of the omicron variant, can manifest different symptoms than the original strains, according to reports. KREM 2 News reported health officials were seeing two additional symptoms with BA.2 – dizziness and fatigue. The symptoms come along with those reported by omicron patients such as sneezing, coughing and sore throat, along with other cold-like symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

First COVID-19 cases in Spokane were two years ago today

SPOKANE, Wash. — February 20th marks the two-year anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 cases in Spokane. Four COVID patients were flown into the Spokane International Airport from the Travis Air Force Base near Sacramento two years ago. They were then transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center for treatment. The Centers for Disease Control and U.S. Department of Health and...
SPOKANE, WA
Reuters

S.Korea daily COVID-19 cases top 100,000 for first time - KDCA

SEOUL, Feb 18 (Reuters) - South Korea’s new daily COVID-19 cases topped 100,000 for the first time amid an Omicron outbreak, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday, though deaths have remained relatively low in the highly vaccinated country. The KDCA said 109,831 new COVID-19 cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Urgent warning over deadly disease spreading across Australia at an alarming rate with three already in hospital - and children should be especially cautious

Three Victorians are in hospital suffering from Japanese encephalitis after the virus was detected in animals in the state's north. Victorian health officials issued a warning about the virus - and warned children should be especially cautious - when evidence of the strain was found in pigs in Echuca, near the NSW border.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

COVID-19 variants are getting smarter and more infectious

Scientists have found that COVID-19 variants are evolving. These variants are more infectious and better at escaping antibodies. A study analyzed 1.5 million COVID-19 cases. They found that there are more than 680 unique mutations. Researchers “found that mutations to strengthen infectivity are the driving force for viral evolution, whereas...
SCIENCE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pittsburgh hospitals, pharmacies get first shipments of new COVID-19 drug for omicron variant

Some Pittsburgh-area hospitals and pharmacies are starting to receive shipments of a new treatment for COVID-19’s omicron variant but may not use the drug right away. The drug, bebtelovimab, is known as a monoclonal antibody and was authorized by the federal Food and Drug Administration on Feb. 11. Pennsylvania has received an initial 1,125 doses of bebtelovimab.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Press Democrat

Pair of studies say COVID-19 originated in Wuhan market

Scientists released a pair of extensive studies over the weekend that point to a large food and live animal market in Wuhan, China, as the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. Analyzing a wide range of data, including virus genes, maps of market stalls and the social media activity of early COVID-19 patients across Wuhan, the scientists concluded that the coronavirus was very likely present in live mammals sold at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in late 2019 and suggested that the virus spilled over into people working or shopping there on two separate occasions.
CANCER
Nature.com

Calibrated comparison of SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody levels in response to protein-, mRNA-, and vector-based COVID-19 vaccines

SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies have been suggested to reflect the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. This study reports the direct comparison of the SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody response elicited by a protein- (NVX-CoV2373), an mRNA- (Comirnaty), and a vector-based (Vaxzevria) COVID-19 vaccine, calibrated against the WHO international SARS-CoV-2 antibody standard, and further supports the use of neutralizing antibody levels as a correlate of protection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
L.A. Weekly

