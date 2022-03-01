Best eyebrow dye

When it comes to home maintenance and cleaning, one of the most neglected appliances is the clothes dryer. Outside of discarding the lint from the dryer lint trap (which you should always do, by the way), cleaning your dryer may not seem like an important thing to do, but for the functionality of your dryer, as well as your personal safety, it matters. The National Fire Protection Association reported that between 2014 and 2018, 32 percent of dryer fires were caused by a failure to clean, with lint, dust, and fiber buildup being the main causes. You don't want to put yourself or your belongings at risk when you could utilize simple cleaning hacks that take no time at all.

