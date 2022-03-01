ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

TX-Dem-House-27-Cnty

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the. Democratic primary for U.S. House District...

Meet the Republican candidate for TX-37 House District

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Primary elections for the Republican and Democrat parties are on March 1. Texas House of Representatives District 37 was redistricted as a result of the 2020 Census to exclude current Democratic Representative Alex Dominguez. The new district now includes all of Willacy County and less of the city of […]
Texas court stays execution scheduled for next week

March 3 (UPI) -- The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday granted a stay of execution for a man set to be executed next week. Michael Dean "Spider" Gonzales, 48, was sentenced to death for the killings of couple Merced Aguirre and Manuel Aguirre in Odessa in 1994. The state scheduled his execution for Tuesday.
ACLU Sues Texas Governor Over State-Sponsored Persecution of Trans Youth

The first lawsuit over Texas’ state-sponsored persecution of trans children and their families was filed today, March 1, in the district court in Travis County. The lawsuit seeks to block the implementation of a directive issued by Governor Greg Abbott instructing the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate the use of gender-affirming care for trans children. Abbott’s letter cited an an opinion issued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, which claimed such care could “legally constitute child abuse.” Additionally, Abbott’s letter called on doctors, nurses, and teachers to report the use of such care, and said those that did not would be subject to criminal penalties, as would the parents of trans children who receive care.
