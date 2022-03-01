TX-Dem-House-27-Cnty

The first lawsuit over Texas’ state-sponsored persecution of trans children and their families was filed today, March 1, in the district court in Travis County. The lawsuit seeks to block the implementation of a directive issued by Governor Greg Abbott instructing the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate the use of gender-affirming care for trans children. Abbott’s letter cited an an opinion issued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, which claimed such care could “legally constitute child abuse.” Additionally, Abbott’s letter called on doctors, nurses, and teachers to report the use of such care, and said those that did not would be subject to criminal penalties, as would the parents of trans children who receive care.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO