Hall of Fame horse trainer Bob Baffert is suing racetrack Churchill Downs, alleging that his two-year suspension by the Kentucky Derby’s parent company is “malicious.”. The federal lawsuit, filed in the Western District of Kentucky on Monday, came a week after one of Baffert’s horses, Medina Spirit, was stripped of his Kentucky Derby win last year due to a failed drug test. Medina Spirit, who died in December of an apparent heart attack, tested positive after the race in May 2021 for a steroid, betamethasone, that is legal in Kentucky but banned on race day.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO