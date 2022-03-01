Dress Your Tech: Black & White Bouquet

Onyx E. Ewa ‘24 is an Art, Film, and Visual Studies concentrator in Winthrop House. Their column “All Black Everything” appears on alternate Thursdays. A typical Patrick Kelly fashion show turns the runway into a nightclub. Models dance down the runway in tight dresses — small, simple pieces made grand by the addition of whimsical adornments. My first exposure to the designer was in 2017, at an exhibit titled “Derrick Adams: Patrick Kelly, The Journey” at the Harlem Studio Museum. On the walls were collages of flat pattern pieces and bright cardstock that blended into forms which were analogous to Kelly’s finished pieces. Last year, during a visit to the In America collection at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume institute, I saw what is perhaps his most famous work—a fitted black dress from his Fall/Winter 1986-1987 collection. This uniquely striking piece is mid-thigh length with long sleeves and a heart-shaped corset made of hundreds of multicolored, candy-like buttons. The heart is so outstandingly vibrant that it almost makes the black dress fade into the background, leaving the viewer to stare at the heart alone.
