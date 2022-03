Awesome, really happy for the reload on the buyback... with detail that there was only $92 million left on prior buyback as of last Friday, that means the company was aggressive during January and February during the dip and likely bought more at prices averaging around $60. Also, in the 10-K was the nugget that shares outstanding are down to 192 million as of Feb. 18. ...now with HRC back in the $1,000-1,100 range and Sinton running, there should be an abundance of FCF in 2022 to fund more buyback as well as reduce net debt through building cash as working capital is released.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO