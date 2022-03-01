Dash cam video shows chase with suspected carjackers

Members of the Navarro County in eastern Texas are in shock after eight people were shot, including five dead, in a suspected murder-suicide incident.Early Saturday, Corsicana police responded to an emergency call just after midnight when a caller reported that a man had shot more than half a dozen of his family members.The suspect, one of the people among the dead, was found "critically injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head" in his car after the police tracked him using GPS, said a statement by police chief Robert Johnson.The officers found a male and a female dead from...

