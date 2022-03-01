ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heinz, Cargill Veteran Takes Legal Reins at Dentistry Equipment Leader

By Hugo Guzman
Law.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCherée Johnson now leads the legal team at Dentsply Sirona. Johnson is a veteran major major companies, including Cargill and Heinz....

