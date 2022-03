The history of Marvel Comics leasing the rights to its various characters and the different agreements with various studios over the decades could easily fill a book. But the company’s decision to start the Marvel Cinematic Universe and produce its own films and TV series has thrown those decisions into stark relief, especially as the studio tries to regain what it gave away. In 2019, Marvel’s parent company, Disney, had a merger with Fox that brought a good chunk back to the fold. Now, Netflix’s Marvel shows are also coming home to stream on Disney+. But, as is always the case, there’s a bit of a catch.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO