ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Pritzker seeks review of divestment in Russian interests

By The Associated Press
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IVDAh_0eScsIbD00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has asked Illinois employee pension systems to review potential divestment in Russian assets after Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

The Democrat wrote Monday night to the Illinois State Board of Investments, the Teachers’ Retirement System and the State Universities’ Retirement System asking them “to explore the potential of divesting state pension assets from Russian-based companies and Russian assets.”

Pritzker’s action follows similar overtures in other states to protest Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade its neighbor last week.

“The state of Illinois stands with the people of Ukraine and nations around the world supporting peace in the country,” Pritzker wrote.

Divestment of Russian-related interests from the state’s $100 billion portfolio likely wouldn’t have the impact that economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. and much of the West. But it has precedent.

State law prohibits investing in Iran, Sudan and companies that boycott Israel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Treasury Secretary Yellen visits Chicago, talks about striping Russian oligarchs of wealth

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen used a visit to Chicago on Wednesday to spotlight the Biden Administration’s plan to strip Russian oligarchs of their wealth in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Yellen suggested that the sanctions against Russian companies and powerful individuals will only intensify. She touted comments that […]
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Russian businessman offers $1M bounty on Putin

MOSCOW, Russia (WTVO) — A Russian businessman has offered military officers a $1 million bounty for President Vladimir Putin’s arrest. According to The Jerusalem Post, Russian entrepreneur Alex Konanykhin made the offer on Facebook. “I promise to pay $1,000,000 to the officer(s) who, complying with their constitutional duty, arrest(s) Putin as a war criminal under […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Business
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Ukraine’s refugee numbers has reached 1 million

(WTVO) — More than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed so far, according to Ukraine’s state emergency service. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians continue to flee to neighboring countries. Some have sought safety underground, including metro stations that have been turned into shelters. The United Nation’s refugee agency announced on Wednesday that the number […]
HOMELESS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

U.N. approves resolution demanding Russia stop war in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Most of the world lined up against Moscow in the United Nations on Wednesday to demand it withdraw from Ukraine, as invading Russian forces renewed their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city, menaced its capital and besieged its strategic ports. Russia reported its military casualties for the first time since the […]
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Five things Biden didn’t talk about in State of the Union

(The Hill) – President Biden noticeably didn’t mention some major topics in his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, leaving out five key hot button issues. Student loan debt, the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, former President Trump, the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the upcoming midterm elections were left out of the just-over-one-hour speech. Here are […]
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Israel#Ukraine#Russian#Ap#Democrat#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woodman’s discontinues sales of Russian vodka

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Woodman’s grocery store announced Wednesday that it would no longer be carrying Russian vodka. Woodman’s announced the move on its Facebook page, along with the hashtag #WeStandWithUkraine. The company did not respond to inquiries as to which brands were being removed from store shelves. Russian Standard Vodka or Russian Standard Platinum […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Switzerland neutral no more; joins Europe to sanction Russia

(WTVO) — Famously neutral Switzerland has sided with Europe against Moscow following Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The Swiss government announced Monday it would adopt European Union sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin, according to CNN. In a statement, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said, “We are in an extraordinary situation.” Switzerland also said it would […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy