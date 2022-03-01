ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Burned body found in shopping cart in Chinatown, investigation underway

By Christina Calloway
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uDNRf_0eScsHiU00

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — A burned body was found Tuesday morning in a shopping cart in Chinatown and a Los Angeles Police Department investigation was underway.

Police said they received a call about a dead body on fire just before 5 a.m. in the area of Wilhardt and Main streets.

Police did not share any additional details, such as the identity or gender of the victim.

Homicide detectives remained on scene late Tuesday morning.

There was no suspect information available.

This story is developing.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinatown#Shopping Cart#Knx News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy