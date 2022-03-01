Burned body found in shopping cart in Chinatown, investigation underway

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — A burned body was found Tuesday morning in a shopping cart in Chinatown and a Los Angeles Police Department investigation was underway.

Police said they received a call about a dead body on fire just before 5 a.m. in the area of Wilhardt and Main streets.

Police did not share any additional details, such as the identity or gender of the victim.

Homicide detectives remained on scene late Tuesday morning.

There was no suspect information available.

This story is developing.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram