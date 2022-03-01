ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks name Davidson general manager

By Scott Leber
 1 day ago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) [Blackhawks News Release] The Chicago Blackhawks today have named Kyle Davidson the 10th General Manager in franchise history. Davidson is in his 12th season with the Chicago Blackhawks organization and was a member of the front office when they won the Stanley Cup in 2013 and 2015.

Davidson was named Interim General Manager on October 26, 2021. Prior to that, Davidson most recently oversaw all aspects of the Blackhawks salary cap management. In addition, he has spent time throughout his career across all functional departments of Hockey Operations. He assisted with day-to-day hockey operations tasks including player contract negotiations, entry draft, salary arbitration, collective bargaining agreement administration as well as scouting at the professional and amateur levels.

In the summer of 2021, he helped establish, build and manage an integrated strategy and analytics department within Hockey Operations that included diverse perspectives and views on decision-making as it relates to the team on the ice.

Davidson, 33, began his career with the Blackhawks as a Hockey Operations Intern in the summer of 2010 and quickly moved up the ranks within the organization. He was promoted to a full-time position as a Hockey Analytics/Video Analyst the next season. In the summer of 2011, he was named Hockey Administration Coordinator and was elevated to Hockey Operations Manager in 2015 following the Blackhawks run to their sixth Stanley Cup in franchise history.

In 2017, he was named Senior Manager of Hockey Operations before becoming Assistant to the General Manager in 2018. Prior to this season, Davidson was named Assistant General Manager of Hockey Administration.

Before joining the Blackhawks, Davidson’s first National Hockey League front office experience came with the Ottawa Senators. He also spent time in the front office of the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League and Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. The Sudbury, Ontario, native graduated from the Sports Administration program at Laurentian University in 2010. He and his wife, Angelica, currently reside in suburban Chicago.

Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz
“Kyle is one of the final pieces of this new executive team that will lead the Chicago Blackhawks into the next generation. He shares the vision of Danny, Jaime and I have to build a consistent winning team on and off the ice. We are committed to winning and winning the right way. Kyle’s fresh lens, integrity, commitment, and knowledge of the game are all characteristics I believe make him the right person to structure the team on the ice. I appreciate the work that Danny, Jaime and the Advisory Committee did to lead this process and Kyle has my full support in his role as General Manager.”

Blackhawks Chief Executive Officer Danny Wirtz
“We have a vision here for the future of Blackhawks hockey and today we are a step closer to that coming together. As an organization, we know we have a lot of work to do on and off the ice and Kyle is the leader we trust to oversee our hockey operations.
The thorough process we undertook affirmed much of what we believed we had in Kyle and he stepped up to lead and make tough decisions during his time in the interim role. He without a doubt met every qualification we were looking for, is passionate about the game and represents the high character across everything we do.
I’d like to thank Jaime and the members of our Advisory Committee for their help in this process. We had several strong candidates; I am confident Kyle is the right answer. I look forward to working with him for years to come and I am excited about what this means for the future of the club.”

Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson
“Today is another step not just for me, but for my Blackhawks teammates within the organization and Blackhawks fans across the world. I’m committed to building a winning team on and off the ice the right way—improving our internal framework and processes and working closely with a strong team of people to make decisions. I share the vision of the leadership team to create a positive culture throughout the organization and the game of hockey and promise to uphold our values in everything we do.
I am thankful for the support of Rocky, Danny and Jaime throughout this process. We all learned a lot and I’m excited to share the work with this leadership team, my colleagues throughout the organization and Blackhawks fans. Leadership has challenged us to ‘reimagine the potential of hockey’ and I look forward to that challenge in building a hockey operations department for the future. It is an honor to serve as General Manager for the Chicago Blackhawks and I promise to be dedicated, transparent and utilize all resources available to me to contribute to this organization.”

