First lady Jill Biden includes Ukraine ambassador on her list of State of the Union guests

By CNN Newsource
KEYT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst lady Jill Biden will host Ukraine Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova in her box at Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, among a number of other guests. Markarova in recent weeks has been an outspoken defender of Ukraine in her country’s fight against Russian invasion. On Monday, Markarova...

TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
The Independent

Jill Biden makes fun of her husband’s VP confusion as poll shows most Americans question Joe Biden’s mental capacity

Jill Biden appeared to mock her husband’s repeated mix-ups of calling Kamala Harris the president of the United States.The first lady mistakenly introduced the vice president as the president during a White House event to mark Black History Month."Ladies and gentlemen, the president of the Uni… the vice president," she began before the room broke out in laughter and applause.The actual president turned in Ms Harris’ direction before lifting his arms and bowing his head in feigned defeat, going along with the joke."I just said to make you laugh," Ms Biden said to explain fumble.Mr Biden comes under increased...
HuffingtonPost

Steve Bannon Warns Mike Pence He'll Take Refusal To Toss 2020 Vote 'To Your Grave'

Steve Bannon darkly warned Mike Pence on Friday that the former vice president will take his decision not to overturn the 2020 presidential election “to your grave.”. Bannon’s comments came after Pence publicly defended his refusal to hijack the Electoral College certification process on Jan. 6, 2021, to negate Joe Biden’s victory. Trump was “wrong,” Pence said, to insist that a vice president has the power to single-handedly toss election results.
