Here’s everything you need to know about Motown legend Smokey Robinson’s current wife Frances Glandney and ex-wife Claudette Rogers Robinson. Smokey Robinson, 82, is known as the King of Motown, but who is his queen? The Miracles band member has been married twice. One marriage resulted in divorce and the other is happily intact. Smokey Joe shot up to celebrity status after he formed the group The Miracles, which is best known for its hits “The Tracks of My Tears,” “Shop Around,” “I Second That Emotion,” “Baby Baby Don’t Cry,” and “Tears of a Clown.”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO