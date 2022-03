My Hero Academia has officially started the final war between the heroes and the villains with the latest chapters of the manga, and one of the major issues it needs to address before the fighting is over is whether or not fans will get to see the other Hero Schools make an appearance! While the series has touted that this war against the villains has put the entire country of Japan in danger, the final battle between the heroes and the villains instead feels like another skirmish that pales in comparison to the Paranormal Liberation Front War rather than a full-scale final battle.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO