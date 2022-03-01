ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine invasion tops list of State of the Union watchers' concerns: poll

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
 1 day ago
© AP/Alex Brandon

The invasion of Ukraine tops the list of what those who will watch the State of the Union on Tuesday say needs to be addressed, according to a CBS News/YouGov poll.

The poll found 73 percent believe President Biden needs to address the Ukraine and Russia situation. Eighty-seven percent believe the invasion matters to U.S. interests, with 58 percent saying it matters a lot.

The interest in the Ukraine and Russia conflict is fueled by the concern it could lead to war, with 44 percent very concerned and 38 percent somewhat concerned about a wider war in Europe developing due to the conflict.

Biden has previously told the public not to worry about a nuclear war with Russia as the U.S. is not sending troops to help Ukraine fight.

The U.S. has imposed harsh sanctions on Russia and sent troops to NATO allies in case Russia does try to go after a country in the alliance.

Following the Ukraine/Russia situation, the economy was the second top concern people feel needs addressed at 67 percent in the poll. The interest in inflation is at 61 percent while the coronavirus is at 52 percent.

In the U.S., coronavirus cases have been going down as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eased mask guidelines for 70 percent of the country last week.

The poll was conducted between Feb. 24 and Feb. 28 among 2,238 U.S. adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.

The Hill

