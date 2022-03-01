ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks name Davidson general manager

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) [Blackhawks News Release] The Chicago Blackhawks today have named Kyle Davidson the 10th General Manager in franchise history. Davidson is in his 12th season with the Chicago Blackhawks organization and was a member of the front office when they won the Stanley Cup in 2013 and...

www.mystateline.com

Related
NBC Chicago

Do Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews Want to Be Part of Blackhawks' Rebuild?

Do Kane and Toews want to be part of Hawks' rebuild? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After winning three Stanley Cups and clinching a playoff berth for nine consecutive seasons, the Blackhawks have taken a step back in recent years and have been in a retooling phase. It hasn't exactly led to success because of the inconsistency of the direction on a year to year basis.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Wtvo Wqrf#Blackhawks News#The Chicago Blackhawks#Interim General#Hockey Operations#Hockey Analytics Video#Hockey Administration#The Ottawa Senators
Pro Hockey Rumors

Will new Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson consider trading Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews?

It didn’t take long for new Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson to make some waves in his now-official role. In media availability this afternoon, Davidson made it clear that he sees the Blackhawks as a rebuild. If that is indeed the case, then it may be more than just rentals departing Chicago in the near future. Of course, the two big names that could be on the move if Davidson and company move into a full-blown fire sale are Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. The faces of the franchise, Kane and Toews were the linchpins of a dynastic run in Chicago and have continued to produce as the franchise has struggled in recent years. With just one year remaining on the matching eight-year, $84M they signed long ago, Kane and Toews are now much more palatable trade targets if the Blackhawks choose to go that route. With that being said, the duo do have trade protection and any move would likely come from cooperation between the player side and the front office. In the latest edition of TSN’s “Insider Trading”, Darren Dreger suggests that those conversations could be on the horizon, but anticipating a move prior to the trade deadline is likely unrealistic.
NHL
Yardbarker

Detroit's Filip Zadina joins the latest trade-deadline target list

The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is shaping up to be a buyer’s market. On defense and in goal, in particular, there seem to be more players available than teams seeking those positions. There is also a glut of impact forwards available – and really only 18 teams with authentic playoff hopes, many of them who are capped out and/or aren’t in the position to push their chips to the middle.
NHL
Yardbarker

Canucks’ Boudreau not interested in trading NHL second star of the week J.T. Miller unless Connor McDavid is the return

After yet another monster week in which he moved into the top ten in league scoring, Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller has been named the NHL’s second star of the week. Over the three-game stretch encompassing last week, Miller recorded eight total points, tallied multiple points in each game, and helped propel the Canucks back to just three points out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
NHL
NHL

RELEASE: Phillips, Slavin Re-Assigned to Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have re-assigned forward Josiah Slavin and defenseman Isaak Phillips to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Chicago hosts the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CT at the United Center. The game can be seen locally on NBCSCH and heard on WGN Radio and, in Spanish, on TUDN Univision Sports Radio 1200 AM.
NHL
NHL

Preds Conclude Season Series Against Kraken with Loss in Seattle

Matt Duchene recorded 2 goals, Roman Josi collected 2 assists and Juuse Saros stopped 27 shots, but the Predators fell to the Kraken, 4-3 Matt Duchene scored twice, but the Nashville Predators fell to the Seattle Kraken by a 4-3 final on Wednesday night at Climate Pledge Arena. The result gives the Preds a pair of losses in three meetings with Seattle to finish the season series as Nashville begins a two-game trip.
NHL
Yardbarker

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli adds Filip Zadina to “Trade Targets” list

In an article published on Wednesday, Seravalli listed Zadina as the No. 12-ranked target available leading up to the Mar. 21 trade deadline. Here’s what Seravalli had to say about the Detroit winger:. There was no shortage of excitement around Zadina when the Red Wings selected him at No....
NHL
NHL

RELEASE: Oilers trade Stalock to San Jose

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers have traded goaltender Alex Stalock to the San Jose Sharks for future considerations, the club announced Wednesday night. Stalock, 34, missed the 2020-21 NHL season after being diagnosed with myocarditis in November 2020 before being claimed off waivers by the Oilers from the Minnesota Wild in March 2021.
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs, Sabres face off in Heritage Classic preview

Kings open road trip against Stars; Predators look to rebound from Stadium Series loss. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the four games on Wednesday. Toronto, Buffalo play Heritage...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Oilers, Flames, Maple Leafs, Rangers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Chicago Blackhawks are about to name their new general manager. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers may make some changes due to injuries. The Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leas might be competing for the same defenseman and the New York Rangers are more and more likely to trade Alexandar Georgiev.
NHL
NHL

Sabres GM hopes fans show appreciation when Eichel returns to Buffalo

HAMILTON, Ontario -- Kevyn Adams said the Buffalo Sabres are "open for business" heading into the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline on March 21 but wonders how busy he'll actually be. With a team full of young players and prospects, the Sabres don't have the same cache of available veterans they had a year ago when they traded forward Taylor Hall to the Boston Bruins in what was one of the more prominent deals at the 2021 deadline.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Blackhawks make Kyle Davidson full-time GM amid organization turmoil

The Chicago Blackhawks were the darlings of the NHL not too long ago, but the organization’s reputation has gone down the drain thanks in large part to the Kyle Beach sexual assault investigation that resulted in the resignation of general manager Stan Bowman last year. Kyle Davidson was elevated to interim GM, and now the decision has been made to give him the role on a full-time basis.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Sutter, Zadorov, Murray & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Darryl Sutter was not happy with his team’s blowout loss to the Vancouver Canucks, and had a simple, yet effective message for what they need to work on moving forward. In other news, Russian defencemen Nikita Zadorov made it clear he is not in support of his home country’s invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Flames announced that they have hired former Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray as a scout. Last but not least, Elias Lindholm was named the NHL’s first star of last week.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Devils Gameday Preview: Vancouver Canucks – 2/28/22

The New Jersey Devils are 3-5-0 during February and are looking to put a disastrous performance against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday behind them. The Devils allowed eight goals, including hat tricks to Patrick Kane and Brandon Hagel. The Vancouver Canucks have done well offensively during the month as they are coming off of a 5-2 win against the New York Rangers on Feb. 27.
NHL

