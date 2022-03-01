ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

ASEAN manufacturing output stays resilient despite COVID-19 surge, but issues of capacity constraints persist and price gauge hits new high

Cover picture for the articleDespite a broad increase in COVID-19 infections in the ASEAN region, manufacturing conditions remained resilient in February with the ASEAN manufacturing PMI little changed from the strong reading in January. Output growth was supported by robust demand for ASEAN manufactured goods. That said, supply constraints remained a prevalent issue, one that...

MarketWatch

Hong Kong hospitals hit 90% capacity as COVID-19 cases surge

HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s hospitals reached 90% capacity on Thursday and quarantine facilities were at their limit, authorities said, as the city struggles to snuff out a record number of new COVID-19 cases by adhering to China’s “zero tolerance” strategy. To ease the strain...
Seeking Alpha

Japan Manufacturing Output Falls And Prices Rise Amid Worsening Supply Situation

Future output expectations slumped on the supply chain deterioration. The headline au Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI remained in expansion territory at 52.9 in February according to the preliminary 'flash' reading, albeit down from 55.4 in January. However, a deeper dive into the survey sub-indices reveals how factory production levels fell during the month due to a worsening of the supply chain situation. These supply delays in turn led to the steepest rise in producer input prices for almost 14 years. Future output expectations meanwhile slumped on the supply chain deterioration.
WDBO

OPEC holds oil output steady amid high prices, Russian war

NEW YORK — (AP) — The leaders of OPEC and its oil-producing allies are sticking with their plan to gradually increase oil production while Russia's invasion of Ukraine rattles markets, reshapes alliances, kills civilians and sends the price of crude skyrocketing. The OPEC+ coalition of oil producers —...
Reuters

Saudi oil minister dropped from U.S. energy conference agenda

HOUSTON, March 4 (Reuters) - A keynote address by Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman at a Houston energy conference was taken off the agenda on Friday, according to an updated calendar. The minister on Wednesday had been added to the CERAWeek 2022 schedule and was to address top...
