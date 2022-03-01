ASEAN manufacturing output stays resilient despite COVID-19 surge, but issues of capacity constraints persist and price gauge hits new high

Future output expectations slumped on the supply chain deterioration. The headline au Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI remained in expansion territory at 52.9 in February according to the preliminary 'flash' reading, albeit down from 55.4 in January. However, a deeper dive into the survey sub-indices reveals how factory production levels fell during the month due to a worsening of the supply chain situation. These supply delays in turn led to the steepest rise in producer input prices for almost 14 years. Future output expectations meanwhile slumped on the supply chain deterioration.

