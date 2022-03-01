ASEAN manufacturing output stays resilient despite COVID-19 surge, but issues of capacity constraints persist and price gauge hits new high
Despite a broad increase in COVID-19 infections in the ASEAN region, manufacturing conditions remained resilient in February with the ASEAN manufacturing PMI little changed from the strong reading in January. Output growth was supported by robust demand for ASEAN manufactured goods. That said, supply constraints remained a prevalent issue, one that...ihsmarkit.com
