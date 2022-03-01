Sonoma County Board of Supervisors holds public meeting on health officer Mase’s DUI-related arrests

Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer, faced empathy and support along with criticism and anger during her first public address in the nearly two weeks since revelations about her DUI-related convictions in 2021 and 2014 became public.

The reckoning came Tuesday morning just before Mase and other public health officials delivered their latest COVID-19 update to the Board of Supervisors.

During a meeting segment that lasted about 45 minutes, Mase, who appeared by video conference, was given the opportunity to address her arrests and convictions, as well as her admitted lack of transparency on the matter after it was made public.

“I want to reiterate my regret and apologize once again to the public for my actions that led to the recent news coverage,” Mase said. “I admit I made mistakes. It’s a serious lapse in judgment — I take full responsibility for those mistakes.”

“I also regret that I was not more forthcoming concerning an incident that occurred in 2014,” she added. “I had been told that this case had been legally expunged from my record, that I had completed every task that had been asked of me. But I’ve since learned that these things never completely go away, and in hindsight it would have been better if I had been upfront.”

After she spoke, about 20 citizens commented, including several who questioned whether Mase has a problem with alcohol. Mase has stated she does not.

Mase said she has done “all that is required and more” to address her offenses and that it would not happen again. She also assured supervisors and the community the incidents in no way affected her ability to do her job during the pandemic — work she said she is proud of.

Tina Rivera, who on Tuesday morning was formally appointed health services director after serving as interim director since May 2021, said Mase had requested the chance to “make a statement in light of the media coverage regarding a separate issue from our COVID-19 update.”

As Sonoma County’s chief health official, Mase, an infectious disease expert, is charged with ensuring the overall health and safety of county residents. Mase, who earned $282,450 in 2021, has issued public apologies several times in response to revelations about her arrests, first published online Feb. 18 by The Press Democrat.

She has repeatedly said she hopes to keep her job.

Mase was convicted of a misdemeanor DUI-related charge on July 23, 2021, seven months after being arrested in December 2020 in Alameda County on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol with a prior offense.

She later pleaded no contest to a “wet reckless,” the informal description of a DUI-related plea bargain. Her previous DUI-related conviction, also a wet reckless, was in 2014 in San Diego.

Since March 2020, Mase has led the local response to the coronavirus pandemic, spearheading unprecedented public health measures aimed at safeguarding the county’s nearly half-million residents.

Those measures have drawn ire from some local residents and businesses. Critics of Mase’s policies, some of them skeptics of the COVID-19 emergency, blasted her during the meeting.

A group of critics gathered just outside the board chambers, even after supervisors had moved onto other items on the agenda. Meanwhile, a petition on Change.org calling for Mase’s termination had received 766 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.

After Mase’s comments Tuesday, supervisors took turns weighing in on Mase’s leadership and her legal troubles.

Their comments, while acknowledging the seriousness of Mase’s DUI-related offenses, were largely supportive.

Supervisors David Rabbitt and Lynda Hopkins reiterated previously stated criticisms of Mase’s lack of transparency.

Supervisor Chris Coursey had some of the strongest comments.

“There’s no excuse for driving while intoxicated,” he said, adding that doing so “isn’t a mistake, it’s a choice, and it’s always the wrong choice.”

Coursey said Mase was “lucky” she was stopped by police before something worse happened. He said Mase has accepted responsibility for her actions and that as far as he can tell “this has not affected her work. That’s my primary concern now, 14 months later.”

Board of Supervisors Chair James Gore wrapped up the board comments with his assessment, shared by a board majority, that the county would need to evaluate its internal process for reporting such off-duty incidents to responsible officials.

None of the board members knew of Mase’s 2020 arrest; she informed only her boss at the time and the county’s legal department.

Gore then segued to a 30-minute period of limited public comment, with speakers held at 1 minute each.

“You are going to hear from people who love you and people who want to villainize you,” Gore told Mase.

One of the more poignant moments came when Elena Lua Elliot described the loss of her sister, Rosa Lua, who was killed by twice-convicted DUI offender Fernando Leon-Aguillera.

Rosa Lua was 47 when Leon-Aguillera slammed his car into the back of hers at 100 mph as they both traveled south on Highway 101 in 2019.

“Dr. Mase, consider yourself a very lucky lady. My sister Rosa Lua was killed by a drunken driver because he, on his third DUI, had a driver’s license that was valid,” Elliot said. “Now, you have a problem. You also have a doctor’s degree, which is probably why, with a very expensive defense attorney, you were able to reduce your San Diego charge.”

The local communities, she said, will continue to be at risk “because we consider these offenders nonviolent. You have a problem, please, get help in order for us to believe in you.”

Many of the speakers were supportive of Mase.

They included several county public health staff, including epidemiologists Jenny Mercado and Lucinda Gardner.

Alegria De La Cruz, the county's office of equity director, said she was speaking in her capacity as a board trustee for Santa Rosa City Schools and thanked Mase for her service throughout the pandemic. She said she had no concerns about Mase’s ability to continue her work.

“I also want to recognize the impact that public service and difficult times have on the bodies, the health and well-being of public servants and in particular on women and women of color,” De La Cruz said.

Steven Herrington, superintendent of the Sonoma County Office of Education, highlighted Mase’s “commitment and dedication” to providing a safe and healthy learning environment for students and education staff. Herrington said during his 51 years as a public educator and 31 years as a superintendent he’s had the opportunity to work with multiple “health directors.”

“She has been one of the best and most exemplary that I have had the privilege to work with in my professional career,” Herrington said.

Following the public discussion about Mase’s past, she led the latest coronavirus update. County health officials reported a number of COVID-19 statistics that illustrated what they said was significant progress as the virus spread continues to slow.

Officials said Sonoma County has the 10th-highest vaccination rate of the state’s 58 counties in California; 77% of the county’s residents are fully vaccinated, compared to about 67% for the state overall. The county saw 58.2% fewer deaths per 100,000 residents and 25.4% fewer cases per 100,000 people than the state.

Public health officials said the current rate of daily virus transmission is 18.8 new cases per 100,000 residents, and overall testing positivity, the share of COVID-19 tests that result positive, is 5.5%.

Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19, currently 31, also continues to decline.

Some 51 people have died from COVID-19 since Jan. 1, officials said. A total of 474 local residents have succumbed to the virus since the pandemic started in March 2020.

Late during the meeting, supervisors again took comments from the public on topics that were not on the agenda. Members from a group of about a dozen people who had gathered outside the chambers spoke against Mase and the county’s policies.

One of the final comments came from Dr. Gary Green, a highly respected Sutter Health infectious disease expert who said the medical community “completely supports Dr. Mase.”

Sonoma County, he said, would have seen a far greater number of deaths had it not been for Mase. “That number would probably be up by five times that if we didn't abide by the public health measures, which Dr. Mase has implemented, and the medical community supports 100%.”

