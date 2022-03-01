ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Mickey Mantle's Last Yankees Jersey Sells For Record $2.2 Million

TMZ.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMickey Mantle's last Yankees jersey just netted a small fortune at auction ... raking in a staggering $2.2 MILLION!!!. Officials at Heritage Auctions tell TMZ Sports ... the sale just closed over the weekend, and it was an historic...

www.tmz.com

NJ.com

Yankees’ Derek Jeter has 1st job lead after leaving the Marlins

Less than one day after stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins, former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter has a hot job lead. Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy reports ESPN is interested in having the Hall of Famer join the network’s MLB coverage. ESPN chairman Jimmy...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees need to bring Derek Jeter aboard after Marlins departure

After five years with the Miami Marlins, Derek Jeter announced Monday he would be mutually parting with the organization, citing a difference in vision moving forward. Despite a playoff berth (and series victory!) during the shortened 2020, the Marlins have been among the worst-performing teams in all of Major League Baseball during Jeter’s tenure, but that was hardly all his doing.
MLB
Kansas City Star

Could Derek Jeter Reunite With the Yankees?

When the 2021 season officially came to a close in October, it seemed as though Derek Jeter’s tenure as CEO and shareholder of the Miami Marlins was on the brink of showing results. Jeter, a Baseball Hall of Famer and Yankees’ legend who helped his team capture five World...
MLB
FanSided

MLB rumors: Why the Yankees are likely out on Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman may be the perfect offseason addition for the Yankees, but don’t look for New York to land the talented first baseman. There was a time when the Yankees’ front office flex the organization’s financial muscle anytime a free agent of interest became available. If that was still New York’s operating philosophy, Freddie Freeman would don pinstripes next season.
MLB
The Spun

Bryce Harper To Another League? MLB World Reacts

Bryce Harper is coming off a spectacular season that saw him earn MVP honors for the second time in his career. But with the MLB lockout keeping him off the field, Harper might be fielding offers from other baseball leagues. Taking to Instagram recently, Harper posted an image of him...
MLB
FanSided

New York Yankees: 3 landing spots for Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees are in a difficult spot with Aaron Judge. They are trying to balance being fiscally responsible and Judge’s impending free agency. After handing out a large contract to Gerrit Cole and trading for Giancarlo Stanton’s mammoth deal, the Yankees have not done much to warrant their reputation for large contracts.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Justin Turner Reacts to Derek Jeter Leaving Miami Marlins

The biggest baseball news of the day from Jupiter, Florida might not have anything to do with the ongoing CBA negotiations. On Monday, Hall-of-Famer Derek Jeter announced that he’s “ending” his relationship with the Miami Marlins franchise. Until today, Jeter had served as the team’s CEO and was also a shareholder.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox legend Fred Lynn weighs in on MLB lockout, banning the shift

Should Major League Baseball ban the shift, or should hitters learn how to beat it?. In baseball, the infield shift is a method of trying to contain hitters by shifting the placement of the infielders to where a particular hitter most commonly sends the baseball. Hitters don’t like it, for obvious reasons.
MLB
NJ.com

Derek Jeter quits Marlins | Yankees legend explains shocking move

In a stunning announcement, Derek Jeter said he is leaving the Miami Marlins. The New York Yankees legend and Hall of Fame shortstop broke the news Monday morning. “Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship and I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the Club,” Jeter said in a statement. “We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality. Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success.”
MLB
fadeawayworld.net

Reggie Miller Opens Up On His Rivalry With Michael Jordan: "We Wanted To Be The Team To Retire Michael Jordan. And That Seven-Game Epic Conference Finals, We Poured Everything Out."

The legendary Chicago Bulls of the 90s had to face difficult rivals on their way to six championships. At the start of that magical decade, they finally got past the Detroit Pistons before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 Finals. After that, they engaged in big rivalries...
NBA
MLB

The best baseball players born on March 2

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for March 2:. Ott, the lone Hall of Famer who has a March 2 birthday, was born in Gretna, La., just across the Mississippi River from New Orleans, and it didn’t take him long to get his 22-year MLB career underway. “Master Melvin” debuted at 17 years old for the New York Giants, the club he’d spend his entire career representing until he retired at 38. While not as physically imposing as other home run hitters, Ott had a gift for them, leading the National League in home runs in six seasons en route to 511 career homers. The right fielder and third baseman, who played 2,730 games, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1951.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankee Legends: Lefty Gomez, “The Pride of the Yankees”

The New York Yankees have had a bevy of great pitchers over their illustrious history. One that is seldom talked about is Louis Gomez, mainly because he pitched so long ago for the Yankees. Today we take a look at his life and becoming one of the Yankees’ greatest pitchers. He had seven starts in World Series games and never lost a game. He pitched the Yankees to seven pennants and six World Championships.
MLB

