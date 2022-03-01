Belgrade Grand Prix - Live!

LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland — (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin earned a chance to extend her lead in the overall World Cup standings Sunday when closest rival Petra Vlhová failed to finish the first run of a giant slalom. Shiffrin was second-fastest down the steep course at Lenzerheide, just 0.11...
The 19-year-old took victory alongside his guide and brother Andrew. Neil Simpson has claimed Great Britain’s first gold medal of the 2022 Winter Paralympics in the men’s Super-G vision impaired class alongside his guide and brother Andrew Simpson. The pair clocked one minute 08.91 seconds to finish nearly...
Oksana Masters began what could be a historic Winter Paralympics by winning the first U.S. gold medal of the Games. Masters, a biathlete and cross-country skier, won the women’s biathlon sitting sprint, her fifth career Paralympic gold medal and 11th overall medal between Summer and Winter Games. Fellow American Kendall Gretsch took bronze, four years after winning the sitting sprint.
Norwegian Therese Johaug, a triple gold medalist at the just-completed Olympics and arguably the most dominant athlete of those Games, announced she will retire after this season at age 33. Johaug will race at home for the final time in a World Cup 30km in Oslo on Saturday, according to...
Oksana Masters (Louisville, KY) – Cross-Country Skiing and Biathlon: Masters, a five-time Paralympian and 10-time Paralympic medalist is the most decorated athlete on the U.S. roster. She returns to Beijing to compete in cross-country skiing and biathlon. For Masters, it’s been just six months since she competed at the Summer Paralympics in Tokyo, taking home road cycling gold medals in time trial and road race.
KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — Cameron Alexander ended an eight-year Canadian wait for a men’s World Cup downhill win on Friday, sharing victory with Swiss rival Niels Hintermann after the pair upset the top contenders for the season title. Alexander, a late starter with bib No. 39, matched Hintermann’s...
Skiing star Millie Knight has delivered Great Britain's first medal at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing. Knight, who came close to quitting the sport after suffering a number of crashes and concussions in recent years, claimed bronze in the women's visually-impaired downhill on Saturday. With the help of guide Brett...
Dust and sand on track also affected the earlier FIA Formula 3 testing session, which ended at 5pm local time, with drivers told to switch on their rear lights due to the conditions. It left F2 with just 2.5 hours of running on the final day of testing, which took...
Oksana Masters won her second medal in the first two days of the Paralympics, taking silver in the long-distance sitting cross-country skiing event. The 32-year-old was hoping to complete her medal collection in the event after taking silver in 2014 and bronze in 2018. “This is the one race that...
Over 17,000 spectators descended on the Japanese Grand Prix venue to witness a wide variety of racing car and bikes from both past and present. The highlight of the fan event was a pair of SUPER GT 'dummy races' with 14 GT500 cars, featuring entries from all three manufacturers Honda, Nissan and Toyota.
Ducati Factory rider Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia ended the 2021 season on a charge, winning four of the last six races and nabbing five pole positions in the process. To top things off, Ducati locked at the podium at the final race of the season in Valencia, Spain. With such stellar results, Ducati went into the off-season as the 2022 title favorites.
The Kent State softball team blew out Drake on Saturday in what quickly turned into a one-sided affair, but infielder Alex Whitmore found a way to keep things interesting late in the game. Whitmore scored a run to give Kent State an 11-0 lead in the 5th inning. She made...
Most athletes spend a lifetime perfecting one discipline but American Oksana Masters' talent and resilience earned her a 12th Olympic medal across winter and summer games at the Beijing Paralympics on Sunday. Silver in the long-distance sitting event in cross-country skiing was a second podium in two days for the...
Oksana Masters has added to Team USA’s medal count yet again after clinching the silver in women’s cross-country skiing. This is her second medal of the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games. She earned the gold in women’s sprint sitting biathlon earlier in the Games. This is the third...
March 6 (Reuters) - Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge, the two-times Olympic marathon champion and world record holder, won the Tokyo Marathon in Japan with a time of two hours two minutes and 40 seconds on Sunday. Kipchoge, who defended his marathon title at Sapporo at the Tokyo Games last year, fell...
