Belgrade Grand Prix - Live!

By ChessBase
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article3/4/2022 – The last two spots in the upcoming Candidates Tournament will be decided...

WSOC Charlotte

Shiffrin 2nd in World Cup giant slalom; Vlhová skis out

LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland — (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin earned a chance to extend her lead in the overall World Cup standings Sunday when closest rival Petra Vlhová failed to finish the first run of a giant slalom. Shiffrin was second-fastest down the steep course at Lenzerheide, just 0.11...
Shropshire Star

Neil Simpson wins Great Britain’s first gold medal at 2022 Winter Paralympics

The 19-year-old took victory alongside his guide and brother Andrew. Neil Simpson has claimed Great Britain’s first gold medal of the 2022 Winter Paralympics in the men’s Super-G vision impaired class alongside his guide and brother Andrew Simpson. The pair clocked one minute 08.91 seconds to finish nearly...
NBC Sports

Oksana Masters wins first U.S. gold of Winter Paralympics

Oksana Masters began what could be a historic Winter Paralympics by winning the first U.S. gold medal of the Games. Masters, a biathlete and cross-country skier, won the women’s biathlon sitting sprint, her fifth career Paralympic gold medal and 11th overall medal between Summer and Winter Games. Fellow American Kendall Gretsch took bronze, four years after winning the sitting sprint.
NBC Sports

2022 Paralympic Winter Games: Athletes, Stars to watch at the Beijing Winter Paralympics

Oksana Masters (Louisville, KY) – Cross-Country Skiing and Biathlon: Masters, a five-time Paralympian and 10-time Paralympic medalist is the most decorated athlete on the U.S. roster. She returns to Beijing to compete in cross-country skiing and biathlon. For Masters, it’s been just six months since she competed at the Summer Paralympics in Tokyo, taking home road cycling gold medals in time trial and road race.
Daily Mail

Great Britain land first medal at the Beijing Winter Paralympics as skiing star Millie Knight defeats her demons to claim bronze in the women's visually-impaired downhill event

Skiing star Millie Knight has delivered Great Britain's first medal at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing. Knight, who came close to quitting the sport after suffering a number of crashes and concussions in recent years, claimed bronze in the women's visually-impaired downhill on Saturday. With the help of guide Brett...
Motorsport.com

Drugovich heads sandstorm-truncated final day of F2 Bahrain test

Dust and sand on track also affected the earlier FIA Formula 3 testing session, which ended at 5pm local time, with drivers told to switch on their rear lights due to the conditions. It left F2 with just 2.5 hours of running on the final day of testing, which took...
Motorsport.com

Gallery: Suzuka Fan Thanks Day makes spectacular return

Over 17,000 spectators descended on the Japanese Grand Prix venue to witness a wide variety of racing car and bikes from both past and present. The highlight of the fan event was a pair of SUPER GT 'dummy races' with 14 GT500 cars, featuring entries from all three manufacturers Honda, Nissan and Toyota.
RideApart

Ducati MotoGP Factory Riders Revert To Desmosedici GP21 Engine

Ducati Factory rider Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia ended the 2021 season on a charge, winning four of the last six races and nabbing five pole positions in the process. To top things off, Ducati locked at the podium at the final race of the season in Valencia, Spain. With such stellar results, Ducati went into the off-season as the 2022 title favorites.
ESPN

Ukraine-born Oksana Masters wins 12th Olympic medal at Beijing Paralympics

Most athletes spend a lifetime perfecting one discipline but American Oksana Masters' talent and resilience earned her a 12th Olympic medal across winter and summer games at the Beijing Paralympics on Sunday. Silver in the long-distance sitting event in cross-country skiing was a second podium in two days for the...
Reuters

Double Olympic champion Kipchoge wins Tokyo Marathon

March 6 (Reuters) - Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge, the two-times Olympic marathon champion and world record holder, won the Tokyo Marathon in Japan with a time of two hours two minutes and 40 seconds on Sunday. Kipchoge, who defended his marathon title at Sapporo at the Tokyo Games last year, fell...
