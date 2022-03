Medicaid needs to be expanded in South Carolina. Why has there been no discussion of expansion of Medicaid in South Carolina with the $6 billion windfall the state is blessed with? Why no Medicaid expansion with the $600 million windfall from the Department of Energy plutonium payout? I can think of nothing better to spend the money on than helping children and families keep healthy in South Carolina. The $6 billion figure includes $900 million that is available for recurring expenses. Surely some of this could be spent on Medicaid.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO