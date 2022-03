The Chicago Bears are starting a new era in their franchise's history, hiring Matt Eberflus away from the Indianapolis Colts coaching staff to be their new head coach. If any Bears fans were looking for reassurance from their new coach’s history, perhaps hearing that he learned directly under a legend can provide some excitement for his future. Eberflus joined SportsCenter on Wednesday, discussing his football history. Eberflus played college football at Toledo and while he was there, he played under legendary head coach Nick Saban, who was Toledo’s head coach in 1990. Eberflus also said Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones helped shape his career.

NFL ・ 57 MINUTES AGO