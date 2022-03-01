ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social media companies ban Russian news RT in Europe

By Gitanjali Poonia
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial media companies including YouTube, Facebook and TikTok moved to ban Russian state media in Europe, shutting down the Kremlin’s megaphone. Per The Washington Post, this ban comes after pressure from the European Union Commission, Ukraine and some U.S. politicians. What they’re saying: Google is banning Russia Today...

