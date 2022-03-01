ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the latest bills introduced to the Illinois General Assembly

By Shepard Price
 1 day ago
Illinois State Capitol Building with Abraham Lincoln statue and a clear blue sky. (On-Track/Getty Images)

The Illinois General Assembly remains busy in session for the 2022 year, heading up to the primary election and then the general election in November. While the majority of the focus has been on the upcoming budget, the General Assembly has seen numerous bills introduced over the past two weeks. Below is a round-up of some of those bills.

House Bill 5693 , introduced to the Illinois House of Representatives on Feb. 15 by Rep. David Freiss, R-Red Bud, would provide that a person applying for a position in a fire department or fire protection district must disclose if they have been convicted, arrested or charged with arson, aggravated arson or criminal damage to property due to recklessly, by means of fire, damaging the property of another or knowingly starting a fire on the land of another.

It alslo provides that the person or board hiring an individual who has applied to a position in a fire department or fire protection district may take into consideration the disclosed convictions, arrests or charges in the hiring or retention of the applicant.

HB 5704 , introduced by Rep. Jim Durkin, R-Burr Ridge, on Feb. 24, would amend the Deposit of State Moneys Act and the Public Funds Investment Act, prohibiting the investment of State money and public funds in any investment instrument that is based in or tied to Russia.

HB 5707 , introduced by Rep. Maurice West, D-Rockford, on Feb. 28 creates the Level Playing Field Act. The bill would provide that the Board of Higher Education annually review, for each college and university in Illinois, the latest available data on instructional spending from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and evaluate and determine whether each college or university meets a minimum instructional spending requirement, deeming each institution either in "Good Standing," "Under Review" or "Failing."

An institution that, by a specified metric, spends less on instruction than 33% of the amount of revenue it receives in tuition and fees shall be declared "Under Review." The bill provides that institutions that have been declared as "Failing" shall be ineligible for State funding, including participation in the monetary award program for all new applicants and must publish on their websites and in a manner that reaches all current, future and prospective students their "Failing" status.

HB 5710 , introduced by Rep. Marcus Evans, D-Chicago, on Feb. 28, would create the Cannabis Equity and Oversight Commission. The commission would administer and enforce the provisions of the Act relating to the oversight, licensing, registration and certification of dispensing organizations and other locations relating to cannabis including cultivation centers and laboratories. That administration and enforcement would include the issuance of identification cards and establishing limits on the potency or serving size of cannabis or cannabis products.

The Commission would also be able to suspend or revoke the license of, or impose other penalties upon, dispensing organizations, cultivation centers, laboratories and other cannabis-related locations and their principle officers, agents-in-charge and agents for violations of the Act. The Act would be effective July 1.

Senate Bill 4173 , introduced by Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield, on Feb. 15, would amend the Illinois Vehicle Code. It would require the Secretary of State to suspend the driver's license of a person charged with aggravated use of wireless telephone resulting in the death of another person immediately after an indictment returned by a grand jury, a preliminary hearing after which a judge finds probable cause to believe the person has committed an offense or the person waiving a preliminary hearing. It also would require the suspension remain in effect until the case is resolved by a sentencing hearing, dismissal of the charge or an entry of a not guilty verdict.

SB 4176 , introduced by Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, on Feb. 22, amends the Criminal Code of 2012. The bill would provide that a person commits aggravated battery when, in committing a battery, other than by discharge of a firearm, he or she knows the individual battered to be a health care worker (rather than a nurse, which is currently listed in the Code) while in the performance of his or her duties as a health care worker (rather than a nurse). It provides the violation is a Class 2 felony and would define "health care worker."

