Tootsie premiering at ASU Gammage in March

Broadway musical Tootsie will make its way to Tempe this month.

The musical, based on the Dustin Hoffman-starring film, tells the story of an actor who adopts a new identity as a woman to land a job. The national tour will premiere at ASU Gammage on March 15 and run until March 20.

The Tony-winning book was written by Robert Horn and the score was written by Tony winner David Yazbek, who is also responsible for music from The Band’s Visit and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Tootsie is part of Gammage’s 2021-2022 Broadway Series. The next show in the series is Hadestown, which runs in Tempe from April 19 to 24.

Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.asugammage.com/tootsie .