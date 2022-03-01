ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

3 Popular TV Shows You May Not Know Were Set In Texas

By Rebecca
B93
B93
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I am telling you right now, once upon a time, anytime I would walk into my momma's house she was watching either a judge show, (shout out Sra. Polo) or Reba. Reba McEntire's show about a divorced mother with 2 kids who has to navigate daily life co-parenting with her ex-husband...

b93.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
B93

Get Free Whataburger Swag For Texas Independence

The Stars At Night Are Big And Bright (Clap Clap Clap Clap) Deep In The Heart Of Texas! Today is Texas Independence! Today, March 2, we celebrate the adoption of the Texas Declaration of Independence, declaring our independence from Mexico and forming the Republic of Texas. Texans are proud of...
TEXAS STATE
B93

Did You Know? 2 Of The Most Haunted Roads In America Are In Texas

We all know a thrillseeker in our lives. That person that will watch all the scary movies, go on a ghost hunt in big cities, the one that says without a doubt, they would stay in the most haunted house or hotel and it would not faze them. Trust me when I say that person ain't me but I know a few who would do it and not bat an eye. Well this article is for you...
TEXAS STATE
B93

Oldest Town In Texas Just A 4 Hour Road Trip Away

(Photos courtesy of Google Street View) Texas is absolutely amazing. Doesn't matter what part of the state you're in. Whether you're in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, El Paso, Austin--or somewhere smaller like Corpus Christi, Tyler, College Station, or our area here in Midland Odessa... Each area is beautiful and has different things to offer. Some guys are fishermen and love to go to the San Angelo area from here. Some people love the beach so they hit the Texas East Coast. Some people enjoy museums and would love to be in our area exploring the George Bush childhood home or the Petroleum Museum... Some people are sports fanatics and would love to see an Astros game in Houston, a Rangers or Cowboys game in Arlington, or even a Texans game in Houston--along with dozens of minor league teams in various cities all across this great state.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
B93

Hey Midland Odessa! Little Fletcher Needs Our Help!

People in West Texas have huge hearts and are serious animal lovers. We love our pets with all our hearts and would do anything to keep them safe and healthy. So when little Fletcher was discovered by a good samaritan found him wandering the streets and brought him in-the amazing folks at Permian Basin Animal Advocates leaped into action. They got him to the vet immediately-where it took 2 hours to get him shaved down due to all the mats in his fur and the wounds on his legs that were also infested with maggots.
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Video: Father Jumps In To Save Son From Bull At Rodeo In Texas!

This is a father's love! A big salute to dad who jumped into the arena after his son was bucked off the bull. Cody Hooks, 18, lay unconscious after the incident as the bull continued to charge him as he lay on the ground. That's when dad jumped in and shielded him from the bull's attacks.
BELTON, TX
B93

March 2022 New Music Releases

A new month is upon us, which means new music on the way from some of your favorite artists. Things heat up in March with album releases from some of the hottest young talent in the game. Lil Durk returns on March 11, with his new album 7220. The Chicago...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Padalecki
Person
Chuck Norris
Person
Reba Mcentire
B93

Top 5 Out Of Town Restaurants Midland Odessa Visits The Most!

One of the best parts of going out of town is going to a restaurant that we don't have here in the Permian Basin. Trying food and visiting restaurants that we don't have in the area is a big fun part of heading out of town. And, once you find something you like, anytime you are in that town you head to your NEW favorite out-of-town spot.
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Top 10 Texas Liquors

Everything is better in Texas, right? Even the liquor. Here are the top 10 liquors that are made right here in the great state of Texas. A couple of these I have never even heard of. According to Southlake Style, here are the top 10 liquors made in Texas:. 10...
TEXAS STATE
B93

Everything New on Peacock in March 2022

If you liked Netflix’s Tiger King, then you already know the basic story of Peacock’s big new series, Joe vs. Carole. This version is fictionalized, though, with famous actors assuming the roles of the infamous characters from the reality series. In Joe vs. Carole, Carole Baskin is played by Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon, while the ineffable Joe Exotic is played by John Cameron Mitchell. The rest of the cast includes Kyle MacLachlan, William Fichtner, and Nat Wolff.
TV SERIES
B93

B93

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy