Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. One wise woman by the name of Melissa Viviane Jefferson (aka, Lizzo) once said, “all the rumors are true.” That said, it’s official. I’m moving to a new city. The rumors really are true. Although a ton of you have absolutely no idea who I am and are wondering, “why the hell should I care?”, others might be thinking to yourselves, “OMG, I’m moving, too!” Moving is both an exciting and stressful time in one’s life, especially when...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO