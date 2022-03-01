ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins development team files suit against PWSA in dispute over FNB Financial Center

By Tim Schooley
 1 day ago
The development affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins that owns the...

Pittsburgh Business Times

From the ground below to the skies above, Pittsburgh startups launch their tech to survey and inspect city's bridges

The January collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge has resulted in opportunities for bridge inspecting-capable Pittsburgh startup companies to deploy their own relevant technologies around the region, efforts that will offer them real-world validation of their products as these companies look to build their own bridges to scale and grow themselves.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Business Times

Largest Pittsburgh-area Engineering Firms

Information was obtained from individual firms and firm websites and could not be independently verified by the Pittsburgh Business Times. In the case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. 1 Billings/revenue administered by local office; firms headquartered in the region may count all billings as local. 2 From 2020 local...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Business Times

The week in bankruptcies: Tilden Marcellus and Sub Alpine Mutual Beneficial Society

Pittsburgh area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended February 11, 2022. Year to date through February 11, 2022, the court recorded 10 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 25 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
#Penguin#The Parcel#Water Service#Fnb#Pwsa#Fnb Financial Center#The Pittsburgh Penguins
