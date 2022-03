Right now in the Basin-temperatures are cold/cool due to the season. But here in 3 weeks-it's the first day of Spring (March 20th) and we begin the warm-up. Summertime temperatures in Texas-especially here in the Permian Basin--are usually between 90 and 100 degrees for daytime highs. The sun knows no mercy. So when I see people here running errands with their dogs in the car and running into stores, leaving their dogs locked in hot car-it angers me. Right now, there is no law in Texas that makes it illegal to do so but there should be. Even leaving the windows "cracked" isn't good enough. Suggestion: If you're running errands that require you to be in stores for long periods of time-LEAVE YOUR DOG AT HOME.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO