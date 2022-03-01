ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Is Pandemic Social Media Use Worsening Tic Disorders in Teens?

Fun 104.3

Minnesota Teen Given $1,800 for Staying off Social Media for 6 Years

Social media is definitely a blessing and a curse. For teens especially I think social media is much more of a curse. However, it can be really hard to stay off of social media because that's how you hear about things going on in people's lives and the latest trends. That is unless you're incentivized with $1,800 like this Minnesota teen.
MINNESOTA STATE
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in South Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is considering...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study finds COVID-19 vaccination boosts mental health along with immunity

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 measurably improved the psychological well-being of participants in the Understanding Coronavirus in America study, a large longitudinal look at the impact of the pandemic on individuals in the United States. Vaccination was associated with declines in distress and perceived risks of infection, hospitalization, and death. The study, appearing in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, validates the intuitive but previously unanswered questions of whether becoming vaccinated reduces perceived risks associated with COVID-19, and whether the reduction of these fears leads to improvements in mental health and quality of life.
DURHAM, NH
The Charleston Press

A 33-year-old man with no prior medical history died of an autoimmune disease developed hours after his second Covid-vaccine shot, doctors

Most of the states across America have already dropped the well-known pandemic measures while the rest of the states are considering to do it in near future as the country is entering from pandemic to endemic phase with Covid-19. This transition seems possible since majority of Americans are now vaccinated against Covid-19 or have developed natural immunity after recovering from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fareeha Arshad

More than 60% of the adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines are because of the 'nocebo effect'

In a recent collaborative study by scientists from US and Germany, it was discovered that the adverse reactions observed after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine could be because of the ‘nocebo effect’. Nocebo is the opposite of a placebo. While the placebo effect happens when the patient solely believes that they will be cured after choosing a particular treatment option, nocebo is the opposite.
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

The COVID vaccine we need now may not be a shot

HYDERABAD, India — On the outskirts of this centuries-old Indian city, a world away from its congested roads and cacophony, the gleaming modern laboratories of Bharat Biotech are churning out a COVID vaccine that would be sprayed into the nose rather than injected into the blood. Currently available vaccines...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheAtlantaVoice

Latest CDC Data: Unvaccinated Adults 97 Times More Likely to Die from COVID-19 Than Boosted Adults￼

SciCheck Digest As of early December, unvaccinated adults were about 97 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people who had received boosters, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. But a Twitter user falsely implied that the death rate for the unvaccinated included people who had only one or […] The post Latest CDC Data: Unvaccinated Adults 97 Times More Likely to Die from COVID-19 Than Boosted Adults￼ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds previous COVID-19 infection, but not vaccination, improves performance of antibodies

New research to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon, 23-26 April) shows that, although over time the number of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies falls in both previously infected and vaccinated patients, the performance of antibodies improves only after previous infection (and not vaccination). This difference could explain why previously infected patients appear to be better protected against a new infection than those who have only been vaccinated.
SCIENCE
AL.com

CDC has new COVID vaccine guidance, recommends waiting longer between shots

The Centers for Disease Control has issued revised guidance for COVID-19 vaccines, expanding the recommended time between the initial two vaccine doses. New data indicates some people ages 12-64 – particularly men ages 12-39 – would benefit from getting their second COVID-19 vaccine dose eight weeks after their first shot. The previous recommendation was to wait at least three weeks between doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS

