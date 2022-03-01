ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 272 'Embedded,' No. 2: A tour of Colby Covington's pad for 'all you nerds and virgins'

 1 day ago
The UFC returns to Las Vegas on Saturday for its third pay-per-view of the year with UFC 272, which means the “Embedded” fight-week video series is back to document what’s happening behind the scenes.

UFC 272 takes place at T-Mobile Arena. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

UFC 272 features a welterweight grudge match at the top of the bill as former best friends Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal square off in the night’s headliner. And in the new co-main event, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Ajos takes on Renato Moicano, who accepted the fight on four days’ notice after Rafael Fiziev was forced to withdraw.

The first episode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters while they get ready for fight week. Here is the UFC’s description of the episode from YouTube:

“Bryce Mitchell trains with his father figure; Rafael dos Anjos with his spider son. Colby Covington offers a tour of his temporary home. Jorge Masvidal grapples at the UFC PI. “

