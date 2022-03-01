ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Overnight thieves swipe safe containing $4,000 cash, wallets from St. Paul mosque

 1 day ago
A couple of thieves entered a St. Paul mosque over the weekend and made off with a safe containing cash, wallets and a checkbook.

The burglary happened early Sunday at the Masjid Al-Ihsan Islamic Center at 955 Minnehaha Ave. W., according to the St. Paul Police Department.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations Minnesota (CAIR-MN) said security cameras at the place of worship show two men enter the mosque and remove the safe. They then fled in a black pickup truck that didn't have license plates displayed, CAIR-MN continued.

The safe, according to police, contained about $4,000 in cash, plus wallets and a checkbook.

The two suspects don't appear to have forced their way in. SPPD said the two used keys to get in the door, while CAIR-MN said they were able to enter "through the mosque's security system."

According to CAIR-MN, the suspect vehicle showed up at the mosque again Monday, but then left.

The St. Paul Police Department said no arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning, and called it an open investigation.

CAIR-MN is calling on the FBI to assist in the investigation, with Executive Director Jaylani Hussein adding the group “will be working with mosque leaders throughout Minnesota to increase security precautions.”

Comments / 12

J.T.
1d ago

Those were their own people.. Who else would actually know where the safe was?

