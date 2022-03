Loki Season 2 has a pair of directors in Moon Knight's Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Deadline reports the duo will co-direct a majority of the episodes. However, there are some other changes coming to the TVA in Season 2. Michael Waldron, who was the show runner for Season 1 will now be an executive producer. Eric Martin will step into writing duties for the six episodes. Loki is the first of the Marvel Studios Disney+ shows to get a second season announced. Many have speculated that What If might follow shortly. (Especially after that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer…) Other than Tom Hiddleston, no one has been confirmed to return. However, fans expect to see Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Wunmi Mosaku again when the doors to the multiverse fly open.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO