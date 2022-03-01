ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

No. 8 Purdue vs. No. 10 Wisconsin: Game Preview

247Sports

No. 10 Wisconsin stuns No. 8 Purdue, clinches a share of Big Ten title

MADISON, Wis. — Chucky Hepburn hit the bank shot that sent shockwaves through college basketball. With the clock below four seconds, the Wisconsin Badgers freshman point guard took a stepback 3-pointer that clanked high off the glass and through the twine. It gave the No. 10 Badgers a 70-67 victory over No. 8 Purdue that clinched them a share of the Big Ten Conference title, which they can claim outright with a victory over 9-21 Nebraska on Sunday.
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa forward to miss Monday night game against Northwestern due to injury

Iowa will be without forward Patrick McCaffery for Monday night’s home game against Northwestern. The school announced that McCaffery is dealing with a hip injury and is day-to-day. This season, McCaffery has appeared in 26 games. He averages 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 25.1 minutes per...
WFRV Local 5

Big 10 Champions: Wisconsin pulls off late game heroics

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to some late game heroics from Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis and Chucky Hepburn, the Badgers pulled off the 70-67 victory over 8th ranked Purdue. Up by one point with 27 seconds remaining in regulation, Davis hit a long two pointer off the backboard to give Wisconsin the three point advantage. Just […]
CBS Sports

Iowa vs. Northwestern: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Northwestern Wildcats are 1-7 against the #24 Iowa Hawkeyes since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Northwestern and the Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa should still be riding high after a victory, while Northwestern will be looking to get back in the win column.
The Spun

Former 5-Star WR Reportedly Arrested, Suspended By CFB Program

Update: Demond Demas’ lawyer, Tony Buzbee, has released a statement on what happened earlier this week. Earlier: Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas has been suspended for an alleged off-field incident that led to his arrest earlier this week. “Demond Demas has been suspended by the University. Athletics is...
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
KCCI.com

Iowa blasts Northwestern on Senior Day

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Keegan Murray had 26 points and 18 rebounds, and sixth-year guard Jordan Bohannon added 18 points in his final home game as No. 24 Iowa defeated Northwestern 82-61. It was the eighth double-double of the season for Murray, who came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 23.2 points per game. Bohannon, the Big Ten's all-time leader in 3-pointers and Iowa's career leader in assists, had four 3-pointers. Connor McCaffery had a season-high 17 points for the Hawkeyes. Murray nearly outscored Northwestern in the first half. He had 13 points, while the Wildcats scored just 17 on 22 percent shooting.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Trucker convoy to roll through Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes say goodbye to 3 seniors after beating Northwestern on Senior Night. The Hawks will say goodbye to 3 Seniors, including the Pride and Joy of Linn Mar Jordan Bohannon. Des Moines Public School Superintendent resigns. Updated: 4 hours ago. The superintendent of Iowa’s largest school district is resigning....
The Spun

ESPN Predicts Where Russell Wilson Will Play Next Season

The Seattle Seahawks did their best to dispel the Russell Wilson trade rumors at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday afternoon. Wilson, one of the top quarterbacks in the National Football League, has been mentioned in trade rumors for about a year now. While a trade remains possible, the Seahawks...
247Sports

Inside the Locker Room: Purdue

MADISON, Wis. -- Head coach Greg Gard, senior guard Brad Davison, junior forward Tyler Wahl, sophomore guard Johnny Davis, and freshman guard Chucky Hepburn address the media following Tuesday's 70-67 win over Purdue. On the seven-year anniversary of the 2014-15 title-clinching game, the Badgers got a banked 3-pointer from Hepburn...
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Suffers Worst Loss Of Season To Nebraska

In fairness, I think the Big Ten is the best league in the country for college hoops. I don't believe that any team in the league stinks. But Nebraska is far and away the worst team in the conference this year and a late season loss at home, especially considering the Buckeyes desperately needed a win in response to the Maryland loss, is really hard to swallow.
247Sports

Daily Digest: Remaining Illini scenarios after Wisconsin win; Illinois offers transfer OL

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Wisconsin made two bank-in shots during the final 30 seconds, including Chucky Hepburn’s game-winning 3-pointer, to lead the No. 10 Badgers to a 70-67 win over Purdue and clinch a share of its second Big Ten regular-season championship in three years. Wisconsin (24-5, 15-4 Big Ten) can clinch the Big Ten title outright with a home win over Nebraska on Sunday.
