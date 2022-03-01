ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed's Mester: Ukraine situation adds upside risk to inflation

By Ann Saphir
Reuters
Reuters
March 1 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester on Tuesday said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could push already high inflation up further even as it slows growth, competing problems for the U.S. central bank.

“The unfolding event has implications for the economic outlook, adding upside risk to inflation even as it puts downside risks to the growth forecast,” Mester said at a conference on inflation hosted by her bank. “The challenge facing Fed policymakers is how to recalibrate monetary policy, reducing the accommodation from the emergency levels needed earlier in the pandemic in order now to get inflation under control and at the same time sustain the expansion and maintain healthy labor markets.” (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

#Inflation#Ukraine#Upside Risk#Russia
